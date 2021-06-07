Patrick Cantlay wins the Memorial after partnering with Jon Rahm the day before.

Patrick Cantlay’s description of Sunday’s final round at The Memorial as “odd” is not unusual or far-fetched. Cantlay was forced into a playoff with Collin Morikawa because of a late pop-up shower on the 17th hole and a 25-foot birdie on the 18th.

The “strange” thing was that the leader, Jon Rahm, who had a six-shot lead after 54 holes on Saturday, was not present on Sunday because he had to withdraw from the event after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cantlay described the incident as “strange” and “unfortunate.” “Everyone, including myself, recognizes that things would be substantially different today if it hadn’t happened. But I couldn’t do anything about it. I tried everything I could to refocus and reset.”

Even stranger, Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler, who placed third at The Memorial, were playing partners on Saturday.

On a Sunday loaded with intrigue, a little rain, and no Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay won the Memorial with a clutch birdie late in the round and a 12-foot par putt in a playoff.

Cantlay won the Memorial for the second time in three years with a 1-under 71, and he said he felt the same gamut of emotions in the final hour of his fight with Collin Morikawa at Muirfield Village.

It wasn’t the same, though.

Cantlay had walked off the 18th green six strokes behind Rahm, whose 64 was one of the great rounds at the course constructed by Jack Nicklaus and tied two Memorial records, including the greatest 54-hole lead.

He was pulled from the tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus (Rahm had been in the contact tracing protocol).

Cantlay and Morikawa moved from six strokes down to tied for the lead in a flash.

And it remained that way for the most of the last round. Morikawa took the lead on the par-5 15th hole with an 8-foot birdie putt, while Cantlay tied him on the par-3 16th hole with birdie putts from 8 feet.

Because of a pop-up rainfall on the 17th green, the round was halted for nearly five minutes.