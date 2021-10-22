Patrice Evra reveals new information about Luis Suarez. Following the Liverpool spat, Lillian Thuram is embroiled in a feud.

Before the publishing of his memoirs later this month, Patrice Evra has spoken out about Luis Suarez racially assaulting him.

The former Liverpool striker was charged with “abusive and/or insulting remarks and/or behavior contrary to FA rules” after a three-man FA panel found him guilty of racially abusing the former Manchester United defender in October 2011. He was banned for eight matches and fined £40,000.

When the sides next met in February 2012, the Uruguayan sparked more controversy by refusing to shake Evra’s hand during the pre-game handshakes at Old Trafford.

He spoke to the Times ahead of the publication of his autobiography, in which he shockingly admits he was sexually molested by a former teacher while he was a youngster, with the national daily serializing his book.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, Evra proved he doesn’t dislike Suarez by saying he can’t call the 34-year-old a racist.

He says, “I don’t know him well enough to call him a racist.” “I know he said some racist things, and I know he didn’t make peace when the time came. But he shakes my hand and I shake his when we [Juventus] play Barcelona in the Champions League Final [in 2015].

“Hatred will never have a place in my heart.” I don’t despise the instructor who bullied me. That’s the bizarre part.

“This is your option if you want to be racist.” Is it going to bring you joy? Rather than criticizing racists, I’d like to understand their motivations. No one is born with racist tendencies. It all comes down to education. Perhaps they’ve been traumatized. We should have a conversation with them.

“I don’t believe we’re making significant progress because we’ve forgotten about education.” Every week, there are more incidents in football, possibly because when you blame them, they grow enraged. You will never change if I ban you because you are racist, but someone needs to try to understand why you are racist.” Evra also revealed details of his ongoing conflict with France World Cup winner Lillian Thuram, stating that he refused to speak to his compatriot after he reached out to him in the aftermath of Suarez’s death. “The summary has come to an end.”