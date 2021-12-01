Patrice Evra is concerned about Rafa Benitez’s ‘brave’ reception as Everton prepare to face Liverpool.

Rafa Benitez’s ‘bravery’ in accepting the Everton manager’s position has been praised by Patrice Evra, but he says he is unsure how the Spaniard will be received by the Everton fans in tonight’s Merseyside Derby.

Benitez led Liverpool for six years from 2004 to 2010, but he returned to the city in June, replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park in what was perhaps the most divisive appointment in Merseyside football history.

The 61-year-old had a strong start with the Blues, winning three of his first four Premier League matches, but has only won once since August due to the absence of last season’s top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been out with a quadriceps injury since August.

Everton are winless in their last seven games, having lost five of their last six, and former Manchester United midfielder Patrice Evra is concerned that Benitez’s previous employment at Anfield would become an issue with the fans when the team is struggling.

“Rafa is a true tactician, but I’m genuinely astonished about him joining Everton,” he told Amazon’s Black Friday Live event, according to the Daily Mail.

“I’m not sure how he’ll be received, but playing against his previous team is a brave move.” It’ll be electrifying.” For a long time, the Frenchman had reservations about Benitez’s appointment, and when asked about it in early October, he said: “He’s a brave man, I couldn’t believe it until I saw it.”

“He did a fantastic job for Liverpool, and I don’t think Everton fans will forget that.” As soon as he makes a mistake, fans will point to it as the reason.”