Patrice Evra criticizes Liverpool’s James Milner, calling him “very unpleasant.”

Patrice Evra, a former Manchester United defender, has labeled James Milner as the’most frustrating’ player he has ever faced in his long career.

When Milner was at Newcastle United in October 2006, the two players met for the first time, and they faced off several times in the years that followed.

Milner’s five years at Manchester City, from 2010 to 2015, were marked by heated rivalries as United and the Sky Blues battled for local bragging rights. Their last match was in the 2017/18 season, when Evra was a West Ham player and lost 4-1 to Liverpool.

Now that he has retired from professional football, Evra has taken the opportunity to reflect on his career and has identified Liverpool vice-captain Steven Gerrard as his most difficult opponent.

“Which one is the most difficult?” It wasn’t the most difficult, but James Milner was the most vexing,” he told Manchester United.

“People usually expect me to say something else, but James Milner did so because he was constantly defending more than I was.”

“Because I’m someone, an offensive defender, he irritated me tremendously by following me around everywhere.”

“He was going to follow me even if I was going to the bathroom.” James Milner, I believe, is the most vexing.” Milner has established a reputation for delivering high-quality performances wherever he is used since joining Liverpool on a free transfer in 2015.

During the 2016/17 season, the 35-year-old spent one season at left-back and has remained a reliable presence for Jurgen Klopp throughout his time at Anfield.

Milner’s contract with Liverpool expires in the summer, and little has been stated about whether or not he will be able to extend it beyond 2022.