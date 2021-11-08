Patrice Evra confesses to Luis Suarez and explains what stopped him from ‘attacking’ a Liverpool player.

Patrice Evra, a former Manchester United player, has spoken out about Luis Suarez’s racial abuse and why he refrained from confronting the ex-Liverpool striker.

Suarez was charged with “abusive and/or insulting words and/or behavior against to FA guidelines” in October 2011, after the FA judged him guilty of racially abusing Evra. He was banned for eight matches and fined £40,000.

In February 2012, the Uruguayan sparked even more controversy when he refused to shake Evra’s hand before a match at Old Trafford.

Evra has now revealed an occasion when he encountered Suarez in Manchester and was’ready to assault,’ but was stopped when he spotted the Liverpool striker’s wife and children.

“My brother mentioned to me as I was walking along Deansgate in Manchester, “Oh, it’s Luis Suarez over there.” I was with two of my brothers at the time “On The Diary of a CEO Podcast, Evra recalled this.

“”That’s it, this is the moment,” I said as I stared at him.

“And he walked, and I could see his children and wife behind him.

“I turned away from her. “You can’t do this in front of his family if you do something to him,” I said.

“So I don’t regret it since I don’t believe it would have out out badly otherwise. That day, I accomplished nothing.” The pair shook hands again in the 2015 Champions League final between Juventus and Barcelona, and Evra explained why he’forgives’ Suarez.

He went on to say: “I was speaking with Neymar when he [Suarez] strolled by, shook my hand, and asked if I was okay. ‘I’m OK,’ I said.

“So there will be no beef, but we will not be going on vacation.

“I don’t have any animosity toward anyone. I can’t call Luis Suarez a racist since I don’t know him well enough to do so, but he did use a racist term that day.

“Yes, Suarez has been forgiven. It’s a matter of education; no one is born a racist.”