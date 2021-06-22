Pat Lam, the mayor of Bristol, has issued a statement. Danny Care has issued a warning ahead of the Quins’ match.

Harlequins player Danny Care, according to Bristol boss Pat Lam, is now playing his finest rugby of his career.

Care and Quins travel to Ashton Gate on Saturday, where they will face regular season table-toppers Bristol for a place in the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham next week.

While Bristol finished 14 points ahead of Quins in the league and defeated them twice this season, Lam recognizes their threat.

Quins scored more Premiership points than any other club this season, averaging over 32 per game, and their 89 tries were only surpassed by Exeter in the domestic season.

Scrum-half Care accounted for 12 of those touchdowns, and he’s been in such good form that he’s been predicted to earn a spot in the British and Irish Lions squad for this summer’s trip of South Africa.

The 34-year-old was ultimately left out, and it has been nearly four years since he last gained one of his 84 England caps, but Lam is confident in Care’s ability – and his impact on Quins half-back Marcus Smith.

Lam stated, “Quins have been on fire.”

“The way they play, there are no restraints at all, and Danny Care has a lot of experience.

“I’d say he’s playing his greatest rugby of his career, and he’s got a big smile on his face.

“I believe Danny is part of the reason Marcus Smith has progressed to the next level, and they also have a terrific spine in their team with (number eight) Alex Dombrandt.

“Marcus has demonstrated his entire skill set as well as maturity. Quins, as well as other decision-makers, are being driven by him.

“I recall seeing his talent when he was 18 or 19 and playing for Quins.

“I enjoy the game, I enjoy entertaining, and I enjoy expression, so it’s nice to see him, Danny, and a lot of the other Quins players enjoying their rugby, which is excellent for the game.

"We recognize the difficulty. It comes as no surprise to us, and we recognize that we are facing a significant threat.