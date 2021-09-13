Pascal Struijk’s challenge on Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, according to an ex-Premier League referee, was “not a horrible tackle.”

Liverpool beat Leeds United 3-0 at Elland Road on Sunday, but the win was overshadowed by Harvey Elliott’s catastrophic injury.

After a challenge from Pascal Struijk, the 18-year-old was stretchered off with an ankle injury, and the defender was later issued a red card by referee Craig Pawson.

Elliott was rushed to the hospital for medical attention. He has already been released from the hospital and will undergo surgery in the coming days.

The question of whether Struijk’s challenge on the Liverpool player was a sending-off violation was hotly debated among experts and on social media.

Mark Clattenburg, an ex-Premier League referee, believes the challenge was fair and that Leeds could win an appeal if they want to file one.

“Recall Heung-min Son’s red card for a foul on Andre Gomes, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs won their appeal against the red card,” Clattenburg said in his Daily Mail column.

“Leeds United are also expected to appeal after Struijk was sent off on Sunday for a challenge on Elliott.

“Because of the seriousness of Elliott’s injuries, we haven’t watched all of the replays yet. However, given the perspective we were presented in real time, Struijk’s challenge didn’t appear to be a bad one.

“As far as the PGMOL is concerned, Struijk put Elliott in jeopardy. Leeds, like Tottenham with Son, may easily succeed in their appeal.”

Struijk will miss the Whites’ next three league games, although manager Marcelo Bielsa has already stated that the red card will not be appealed.

He insisted, “For me, the referee decides.” “He has the financial means to make a decision. I never like to challenge the referee’s decision.”

Elliott stated on social media that it was not the fault of the defenders.

“Neither was it a red card; it was just a freak accident,” he explained, “but these things happen in football.”