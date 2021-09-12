Pascal Struijk, a defender for Leeds United, has sent an apology to Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott.

After critically hurting Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott in today’s encounter at Elland Road, Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has made an apology to the Liverpool midfielder.

Struijk received a straight red card just after the hour mark for a challenge on Elliott, which resulted in the 18-year-old being stretchered off the pitch and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, stated after the game that the teenager had sustained a ‘serious injury,’ with a suspected dislocated ankle.

Following the tackle, both sets of players were distressed, with Mohamed Salah being one of the first to call attention to the seriousness of the on-field event.

After injuring Elliott, Struijk has sent a message of support to the Reds’ youngster, wishing him a “quick recovery.”

“Something happened in today’s game that I would never want on anyone! “My thoughts are with you, @harveyelliott07,” the Dutch defender wrote on Instagram.

“I’m gutted, and this was never supposed to happen,” he continued. I wish you a swift recovery and look forward to seeing you on the field again soon.”

Elliott has been released from hospital, but will require surgery in the following days, according to a statement made by Liverpool earlier this evening.