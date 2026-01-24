Partick Thistle Midfielder Overcomes Six Knee Injuries to Make Incredible Return

Scott Martin’s journey back to football after suffering six major knee injuries is nothing short of remarkable. Just 12 minutes into his fifth appearance for Partick Thistle, following his deadline-day move from Hamilton, the 28-year-old midfielder was stretchered off with an injury that many feared would end his season. Little did anyone know, this would lead to a grueling recovery process that tested his physical and mental limits.

Early Setback and Devastating Diagnosis

The injury occurred during a Championship match against Queen’s Park at Hampden in January 2025. What seemed like a routine challenge turned into a nightmare as Martin tore his ACL, ruptured his LCL, and damaged his meniscus. A depressed fracture in his leg added to the severity of the injury, and in total, he suffered six significant injuries in and around his knee. The prognosis was grim: doctors suggested he could face 18 months on the sidelines.

As he looked down at his leg, held together by over 40 staples, Martin feared for his career. He had only just signed a contract with Partick Thistle, and his dreams were now on the line. His emotions were compounded by the uncertainty of the recovery process, as thoughts of supporting his young family weighed heavily on him.

“When I was told it would take a year to 18 months to return, I feared for my future,” Martin said. “The pain was intense, and with a wife and two young children, I couldn’t help but worry whether I would ever play again.”

Defying the Odds and Returning Ahead of Schedule

Despite the grim diagnosis, Martin’s resolve was unwavering. After surgery in April 2025, he set himself a goal: to return to action as quickly as possible. His rehab, which saw him training separately from the rest of the team, was intense, but Martin’s determination kept him focused. By November 2025, just 263 days after the injury, Martin was back on the pitch for Partick Thistle, making his first competitive appearance in the Scottish Cup against Forfar.

“I always had the mindset that I was going to come back quicker than expected,” Martin explained. “The surgeon and the club were incredibly supportive, and I was determined to push myself every day. It wasn’t easy, but I kept a positive outlook, and that made all the difference.”

Martin’s recovery has been an inspiration to his teammates and staff. Thistle manager Mark Wilson, impressed by the midfielder’s resilience, sees Martin’s return as a significant boost for the team, which is currently battling for promotion. With 15 games remaining in the season, every match counts, and Martin’s presence is a crucial element in Thistle’s push for the top spot in the Championship.

For Martin, the return to football is a welcome relief, but he remains focused on his team’s goals. “We’re not looking too far ahead; it’s a game at a time,” he said. “The changing room here is fantastic, and it’s a privilege to be a part of this group. We’ve got good players and a great culture, and that’s what keeps us going.”

Having overcome a nightmare injury and returned to the pitch ahead of schedule, Martin’s journey serves as a testament to his grit and determination, making his recovery one of the most impressive stories in Scottish football this season.