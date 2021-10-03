Park and Ko of South Korea are tied for first place in the LPGA ShopRite Championship.

Ko Jin-young and Park In-bee set the tone for a South Korean shootout by shooting 65s in the second round to share a two-stroke lead heading into the LPGA ShopRite Classic’s final round on Sunday.

Number two in the world In her six-under effort at Seaview Bay in Galloway, New Jersey, Ko made five of her six birdies in the space of six holes.

Park made seven birdies and recovered from a bogey on her final hole, the eighth, with a birdie on the par-five ninth to tie for first place on 11-under par 131.

They were two strokes ahead of Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, who shot a six-under 65 for a total of 133.

After victories in Dallas in July and Portland two weeks ago, Ko would become the LPGA’s second three-time winner of the season if she wins the 54-hole event.

Ko, who hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation and needed 27 putts, remarked, “I had a lot of nice opportunities for birdies.” “I didn’t make a bogey today because I made a lot of really fantastic putts. That makes me really delighted, and I’m looking forward to playing tomorrow.”

She made three consecutive birdies, beginning at the par-five third, then added two more birdies at the seventh and eighth holes before adding one more shot at the par-four 16th.

“My front nine was amazing, but I was thinking, OK, I want to get more birdies on the back nine,” Ko explained.

“However, I was a little worried thinking about it, but I had a really decent round today. Everything was fine – putting, swinging, everything.”

With a win on Sunday, Ko will join Pak Se-ri, Shin Ji-yai, Park, and Kim Sei-young as the fifth South Korean LPGA player with ten victories.

Park, the world number three, started on 10 and made three birdies in her opening nine holes, her first LPGA start in six weeks.

Birdies at the third, fourth, and sixth holes tied her for the lead with Ko, and she recovered from her lone bogey at the eighth with a clutch birdie at the 18th.

Park had another strong day on the greens, with a 30-foot birdie at the sixth and a six-foot par save at the seventh.

Park stated, "I recall putting good in Kia and then early in the season." "Then from the middle of the season to the conclusion of the season, it wasn't quite as good.