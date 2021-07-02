Paris Saint-Germain is rumored to be interested in signing Paul Pogba or Cristiano Ronaldo.

What the newspapers are saying

According to the Daily Mirror, Paris St Germain is getting bold with their wishlist, with the Ligue 1 club hoping to recruit either Paul Pogba or Cristiano Ronaldo as a new headline acquisition.

According to the Sun, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to sign a new striker this summer, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin fits the bill. Everton’s 24-year-old forward scored 16 goals in 33 appearances last season.

Declan Rice’s future at West Ham is unknown, according to the Guardian, after the midfielder turned down two contract offers from the Hammers, despite interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

Manchester United will switch their attention to signing centre-back Raphael Varane, who is presently on the books of Real Madrid, after finishing up the deal for Jadon Sancho, according to the Daily Star.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton and Arsenal will compete for Brighton’s Ben White, with the Gunners having previously had two bids for the 23-year-old rejected.

Players to keep an eye on on social media

Sergio Ramos: According to ESPN, the 35-year-contract old’s ending has piqued the interest of Paris Saint-Germain, who may make a play for him.

Yves Bissouma: According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are keeping an eye on the situation surrounding the 24-year-old midfielder at Brighton as they attempt to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

Junior Firpo: According to the Daily Mirror, Leeds are on the verge of beating off competition from other European teams for the Barcelona-bound left-back.