Paralympians from the United States have triumphed over the violence that has changed their lives.

Athletes must have at least one of ten impairments to compete in the Paralympic Games, which run through September 5 in Tokyo. Some athletes were born with these conditions, while others developed them as a result of disease or an accident.

Three-person team Paralympians from the United States of America belong to a third group: individuals who have been affected by life-altering violence. Their personal backgrounds and circumstances differ, but each of them has overcome horrors that could have easily crushed them in order to become exceptional athletes participating at the highest levels of their respective sports.

Haven Shepherd, a Carthage, Missouri-based swimmer, is 18 years old.

“I was born in Vietnam to two parents who were married to other people and had me as a result of their affair. According to the account, they believed the only way they could be together was to commit a family suicide, so they strapped bombs to themselves and held me in a thatched roof hut. They died, but I was able to survive despite the injuries to my lower legs. When I was 14 months old, it happened. After that, I was raised by my maternal grandparents before being adopted by Gary and Shelly Shepherd of Missouri when I was 20 months old. They were with the Touch a Life Foundation, and all they wanted to do was come with their friend Pam to save this little girl who required medical treatment in America. During the process, they fell in love with me and adopted me.

All of my family photographs date back to my first Christmas in Carthage. I grew up in a typical American community that I adore and would characterize as a Hallmark movie setting. I have two brothers and four sisters. I’m the youngest and only adopted child in my family, therefore I get to call myself the favorite. They’re all athletes as well.

When I was ten years old, I began swimming. I used to run track for a long time, but I realized I didn’t enjoy it; I was hot and sweaty, so my mother enrolled me in a swimming clinic, where I fell in love. I swim for two hours nine times a week and do weights three times a week. This is a condensed version of the information.