Parade of Italy’s Supporters Team Crush England’s Dreams is led by Meghan Markle.

During Italy’s triumph over England in the European Championship final, fans carried a banner that read “Meghan one of us.”

During her two years as a member of the British royal family, the Duchess of Sussex addressed Oprah Winfrey about her encounters with trolling and racist abuse.

To demonstrate their support, a group of Italian fans scribbled her name on the white stripe of their green, white, and red tricolore flag.

The banner was especially relevant as England fans racially abused three of their own Black players during the match, in an incident that echoed Meghan Markle’s experience.

In the nail-biting shootout that decided the game, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Sako all missed penalties.

Prince William reacted to Twitter today to protest the hatred directed against the group.

“I am sickened by the racial comments directed at England players following last night’s match,” he wrote.

“It is completely unacceptable that players be subjected to such heinous behavior.

“It must come to an end right now, and everyone responsible should be held accountable. W”

We’re in the minority, but we’re also at Wembley: forza, ragazzi, FATEVI SENTIRE! #Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/kWb9ULAkTo #Euro2020 | #ITA | #ENG | #ItaliaInghilterra

July 11, 2021 — Eurosport IT (@Eurosport IT)

Meghan revealed to the Teenager Therapy podcast in October that she was the most trolled person of the year.

“I’m told that I was the most trolled person in the entire world in 2019—male or female,” she claimed.

“After eight months, I wasn’t even noticeable.”

“I was on maternity leave or had a baby, but what could be mass-produced and churned out was virtually unsurvivable.”

In his Apple TV documentary The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry discussed Meghan’s experience of being trolled.

“It moved to a whole new level, not just with traditional media, but also with social media platforms,” he remarked. I was utterly powerless.

“At the heart of what we can be as a nation is recognizing the vast mix of cultures that make this country so remarkable — and in many ways unique.”

Windrush Day 2020, The Prince of Wales.

Congratulations on your outstanding #Euro2020 performance, @England! We are incredibly proud of you. pic.twitter.com/timAxeDGbU

