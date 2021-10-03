Panama is concerned that the new ICIJ ‘Pandora Papers’ leak may harm the country.

According to a government letter obtained by local media, Panama is concerned that the publishing on Sunday of a new expose about financial secrecy in global tax havens will tarnish the country’s reputation, which was already tarnished by the “Panama Papers” affair.

“The damage could be insurmountable,” the Panamanian government wrote in a letter to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which was submitted through a law firm (ICIJ).

The letter warns that “any publication” that reinforces “a false picture” of Panama as a tax haven “would have terrible implications for Panama and its people.”

The ICIJ announced on Twitter that it would unveil its “biggest broad exposure of financial secrecy yet” on Sunday at 1630 GMT, based on the breach of 11.9 million documents from “every corner of the globe.”

The investigation into the “Pandora Papers” was carried out by more than 600 reporters from 117 countries, according to the ICIJ.

The Panamanian government’s letter also mentions some of the recent reforms that the Central American country has implemented, despite the fact that it remains on the EU’s list of tax havens.

It also shows that over 395,000 corporations and foundations have had their registrations suspended since 2016, over half of those that existed at the time.

The administration is concerned that Panama may become the focus of another global tax havens controversy, similar to the one that erupted when the ICIJ published the “Panama Papers” in 2016.

The large data breach disclosed widespread tax avoidance and evasion through intricate offshore shell company structures, resulting in an international outrage.

Despite the fact that the majority of the firms involved were located outside of Panama, the leak, which was linked to the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, harmed Panama’s worldwide reputation.

The study discovered that chiefs of state and government, political figures, and personalities from finance, sports, and the arts hid properties, companies, assets, earnings, and tax evasion.

Since then, Panama has implemented a number of law measures to tighten banking controls and make tax evasion punishable by imprisonment.

In its letter, the administration stated that the Panama of 2016 “is nothing like the Panama of today.”