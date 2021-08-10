Padres reportedly expressed interest in reuniting with their former shortstop, but the Nationals never responded.

The San Diego Padres are aware that they need to address some roster openings, which they might have done at the MLB trade deadline for 2021, which was on July 30.

They seemed to have planned one big blockbuster trade, but it all went down the drain.

The trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals to the Los Angeles Dodgers was the biggest of the previous MLB trade deadline.

However, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Padres sought to make a trade for Scherzer and Turner that was reportedly worth more than the agreement Washington made with the Dodgers.

They were never contacted by Washington, according to reports. Luis Campusano was allegedly included in the deal, but the Nationals were more interested in the Dodgers’ offer.

According to MLB.com, Scherzer and Turner were moved to Los Angeles on July 30 in exchange for Josiah Gray, Keibert Ruiz, Gerardo Carrillo, and Donovan Casey.

Turner would have returned to San Diego if those arrangements had gone through.

The Padres took him 13th overall in the 2014 MLB Draft, but he was traded to the Nationals as part of a three-team deal that included the Tampa Bay Rays.

However, it may be difficult to understand why the Padres want Turner back. They already have Adam Frazier from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the interest could be related to Fernando Tatis Jr.’s injury.

The Padres appeared to be aiming to utilize Turner as insurance until Tatis was ready to return to the lineup.

“El Nino” has suffered another shoulder injury, and his condition is likely to be updated soon.

San Diego would have received a big boost in their pursuit for the World Series if they had been successful in their reported drive.