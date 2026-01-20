Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje: UFC 324 Set to Be a Game-Changer

UFC 324 is poised to deliver a thrilling showdown in Las Vegas on January 24, 2026, as Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje face off for the interim lightweight title. This fight, hosted at the T-Mobile Arena, is expected to be one of the most explosive bouts in UFC history, with significant implications for the lightweight division and both fighters’ careers.

Title Implications and the Road Ahead

Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, a 31-year-old from Liverpool, has quickly become one of the most charismatic and exciting figures in the UFC. With a seven-fight winning streak since joining the promotion in 2021, Pimblett has dazzled fans with his aggressive style and bold personality. Reflecting on his journey, he told ESPN, “Half my lifetime, isn’t it? It’s literally half my lifetime. So, it’s probably long time coming.” His rise has not been without setbacks, including a tough loss in Cage Warriors and a hand injury that left him battling depression. Despite the hardships, Pimblett’s confidence remains unshaken: “I’ve always said that I’m going to be a UFC world champion… I knew it was inevitable,” he shared.

Now, on the cusp of potentially becoming Liverpool’s first UFC champion, Pimblett faces a formidable opponent in Justin Gaethje, 37. The “Highlight,” known for his thrilling fights and relentless aggression, has a career record of 26-5 and 9-5 in the UFC. Gaethje has earned his place as one of the most respected fighters in the lightweight division, but he has yet to secure the undisputed title. His goal is clear: to win UFC gold, or walk away. Gaethje recently stated that he would retire if he doesn’t win a title, heightening the stakes for this encounter.

For Gaethje, this fight is more than just another matchup—it’s his last chance at the championship that has eluded him. His coach, Trevor Wittman, highlighted Gaethje’s mission: “Every time I fight, when you buy a pay-per-view or a ticket to the arena, you’re going to be so grateful that you bought that ticket.” With the title within reach, the showdown against Pimblett will be a defining moment in Gaethje’s storied career.

The fight also marks a new chapter for the UFC, as UFC 324 will be the first event to air on Paramount in the U.S., ending the long-standing pay-per-view model. The organization is hoping the star power of both Pimblett and Gaethje will set the tone for this broadcast partnership, with the main event acting as the centerpiece of a stacked card.

Bold Predictions and Rivalries

As the fight draws near, both competitors have ramped up the trash talk. Pimblett, never one to back down from bold claims, declared to BBC Sport, “I don’t see Justin getting past the third round.” He later added, “This is what you’ve always wanted to do. You want to fight these people that you’ve always looked up to and, it’s sad to say, but I think I’m going to retire him.” Pimblett’s confidence is matched by his impressive record—three of his seven UFC wins have come by submission, and he has been awarded five Performance of the Night bonuses. His recent TKO victory over Michael Chandler has only added fuel to his momentum.

However, not everyone is convinced by Pimblett’s bravado. UFC veteran Dustin Poirier weighed in on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” predicting that Gaethje will stop Pimblett. Poirier noted, “I think Paddy is going to have a tough time stopping him on the feet, and I don’t think Paddy is going to get him down.” He also pointed out that Gaethje’s experience in five-round fights could be a decisive factor, stating, “Justin is just a bigger puncher, and he’ll put himself in harm’s way to land one of those shots. It’s tough to stay away from for 25 minutes.” With both fighters bringing their best to the octagon, the contest promises to be a clash of styles that could define the future of the lightweight division.

Meanwhile, the status of the reigning lightweight champion, Ilia Topuria, hangs in the balance. Topuria, who claimed the title in June 2025, is currently on a hiatus following personal issues. Pimblett has been vocal about his position, saying, “If Ilia is not back by June-July, I think I’ll become undisputed.” The lightweight division, already teeming with contenders like Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, and Max Holloway, will watch closely to see how this interim title fight impacts the title picture.

With the eyes of the MMA world on Las Vegas, UFC 324 is set to be an unforgettable night of action. Will Pimblett fulfill his destiny and bring the UFC title to Liverpool, or will Gaethje finally capture the elusive gold in what could be his last shot? The answers will unfold inside the T-Mobile Arena, where history will be written.