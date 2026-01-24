Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje: UFC 324 Fight Time and Key Details

Paddy Pimblett is set to face Justin Gaethje in the highly anticipated main event of UFC 324 tonight, as the Liverpool star aims to claim the interim lightweight title in Las Vegas. The fight marks another monumental step in Pimblett’s rise, as he challenges the No. 4-ranked Gaethje for the prestigious belt.

Fight Time and Event Schedule

UFC 324’s main card will kick off at 2am GMT on Sunday, January 25, which translates to 9pm ET and 6pm PT on Saturday night in the United States. Pimblett and Gaethje are expected to make their way to the octagon at approximately 4:25am GMT, although the timing may shift depending on the duration of the earlier bouts. The main prelims will start at midnight GMT, while the early prelims are set to begin at 10pm GMT.

Since debuting in 2021, Pimblett has yet to suffer a loss in the UFC, with his most notable victory coming last April at UFC 314 in Miami. There, he dominated Michael Chandler, delivering a brutal third-round knockout. This performance propelled Pimblett into the No. 5 spot in the UFC’s lightweight rankings and boosted his status as a rising star in the division.

The fight has been surrounded by some controversy, as some fans and fighters, including Arman Tsarukyan, have questioned the decision to bypass Tsarukyan, currently ranked higher, in favor of Gaethje. Nonetheless, this showdown between Pimblett and Gaethje remains a marquee attraction for UFC 324.

Despite being 37 years old and coming off a knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300, Gaethje remains a dangerous contender. He recently bounced back with a decision victory over Rafael Fiziev last March, but his time at the top of the lightweight division seems to be fading.

UFC 324 was initially expected to feature MMA icon Amanda Nunes’ long-awaited return to the octagon after a two-and-a-half-year retirement. However, Nunes’ fight with Kayla Harrison has been postponed due to a recent neck surgery. Instead, the card will feature a battle between Natalia Silva and Rose Namajunas, with additional heavyweight and featherweight clashes rounding out the bill.

For fight fans in the UK, UFC 324 promises an exciting night of action, with Pimblett hoping to further cement his place in the UFC hierarchy by adding another notable name to his list of victories.