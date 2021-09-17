Paddy Pimblett discusses why Jordan Henderson is a better Liverpool player than Steven Gerrard.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, according to UFC star Paddy Pimblett, is a greater captain than club legend Steven Gerrard.

With a TKO victory over Luigi Vendramini in Las Vegas, the Liverpool fighter made an immediate impression in his UFC debut.

This has helped to place ‘Paddy the Baddy’ on the international map, but Merseyside supporters have known about him for years.

Pimblett, a die-hard Liverpool supporter who can often be seen at games, has been raving about his admiration for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Pimblett, who used to have a season ticket at Anfield, has stated that he never liked Henderson at first but has since changed his mind.

So much so that he believes Henderson, despite not being a better player, is a better captain than Gerrard ever was.

“I’ve had my share of bad luck. When [Roy] Hodgson was manager and Henderson had just signed, I had a season ticket,” he told BBC’s MOTDx.

“Because he was horrible, I used to call Jordan Henderson Jordan Horrendous-on. But now he’s incredible; people simply don’t perform as well without him on the field. Captain Fantastic is his name.

“Obviously, Gerrard was a ten-fold greater player than him, but as a captain, I believe Henderson is the superior captain.

“Gerrard is the kid; he grew up in the same Liverpool neighborhood as me, but I always thought [Jamie] Carragher should have been captain because he was more loud on the field. Henderson is similar to Carragher in that he yells at everyone and ensures that everyone is performing their job.”