Paddy Pimblett Aims to Make History at UFC 324 in Las Vegas

Paddy Pimblett will step into the octagon at UFC 324 with a chance to become the first UFC champion from Liverpool when he faces Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. The event, taking place on the night of Saturday, January 24, 2026, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, marks a major milestone in Pimblett’s career, as he aims to secure the most significant victory of his life.

While Pimblett, a rising star in the UFC, is considered the favorite by oddsmakers, his opponent, Gaethje, is no stranger to the upper echelons of the lightweight division. A veteran knockout artist and former interim champion, Gaethje has been a top contender for nearly a decade. Their battle will determine the next challenger for UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria later this year. The stakes couldn’t be higher for both men.

Fight Card and Viewing Information

UFC 324 will also feature a highly anticipated co-main event, with bantamweight sensation Sean O’Malley squaring off against Song Yadong. Other key matchups on the main card include heavyweight contenders Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Derrick Lewis, flyweight veterans Natalia Silva and Rose Namajunas, and featherweight talents Arnold Allen and Jean Silva.

The action will kick off with the early prelims at 11pm GMT (6pm ET, 3pm PT) on Saturday, followed by the main prelims at midnight GMT (7pm ET, 4pm PT). The main card will begin at 2am GMT (9pm ET, 6pm PT) on Sunday, January 25, though the exact timings are subject to change.

Fans in the UK can catch all the action live on TNT Sports Box Office and Paramount , with the pay-per-view priced at £19.99. The early prelims will be available through UFC Fight Pass and Paramount . In the US, viewers can stream the event on Discovery and Paramount once they have purchased the pay-per-view.

Here are the key odds for the headline fights:

Justin Gaethje to win: 15/8

Paddy Pimblett to win: 2/5

Gaethje to win by knockout: 7/2

Pimblett to win by knockout: 9/2

Gaethje to win by decision: 11/2

Pimblett to win by decision: 5/1

Gaethje to win by submission: 25/1

Pimblett to win by submission: 6/5

Draw: 45/1

The event promises to be a thrilling night for fight fans, with Pimblett’s quest for history and Gaethje’s pursuit of another title shot at the forefront of the action. With tens of thousands of Scousers expected to support their local hero in Las Vegas, the atmosphere is set to be electric.