Paddy Pimblett, a UFC fighter, says he’d like to battle a “overrated” Manchester United attacker.

Paddy Pimblett, a UFC fighter, has selected Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes as the player he’d most like to fight in the octagon.

With a sensational debut victory over Luigi Vendramini earlier this month, the Liverpool fighter made an immediate impression on the UFC stage.

Pimblett has rapidly become one of the hottest names in the sport, and one to watch in the coming months, thanks to his talent and trash-talking.

Pimblett, a die-hard Liverpool supporter, has been asked which footballer he’d most like to face, and his response will please fans.

Bruno Fernandes, a United midfielder, was chosen by ‘Paddy the Baddy,’ who described the Portuguese international as ‘overrated.’

He told BBC’s MOTDx, “I’d probably pick one from each squad.” “But, Bruno Fernandes, I think it’s only because he’s so overrated.

“No, he’s not a world-class athlete. Apart from (Cristiano) Ronaldo, I don’t believe anyone on that United team is world-class.”

After scoring 44 goals in 85 appearances for the club, Fernandes has swiftly become a fan favorite at Old Trafford.

Despite such results, Pimblett is plainly unimpressed with the 27-year-old, and he has a similar opinion of the rest of the team, claiming Ronaldo is the only world-class player in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are tied for first place in the Premier League with 13 points, separated only by goal differential.

Liverpool will face United at Old Trafford in just over a month, on October 24th, with the rematch taking place at Anfield in March.