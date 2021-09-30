Paddy Pimblett, a UFC fighter, has a wealthy Liverpool future thanks to Anthony Joshua’s fight.

The Fenway Sports Group has long intended to expand Anfield’s possibilities beyond Liverpool matchdays.

And after seeing a sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium make millions for Spurs by hosting Anthony Joshua’s world title fight with Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday, it’s probable that the desire to stage such events at a growing Anfield will stay strong.

Spurs’ state-of-the-art stadium, which cost £1 billion to build, was designed to be a venue that could be used all year. A multi-year contract to host NFL regular season games, as well as a series of music concerts featuring Guns N’ Roses and Lady Gaga, were all expected to bring in money in the final 18 months or so before the pandemic put an end to those plans.

However, Joshua’s fight on Saturday, which he lost to Ukrainian Usyk, was the first significant sporting event held at Spurs’ ground since the start of Premier League play. It also provided some much-needed revenue, demonstrating why the club was so eager to invest in the first place.

Spurs had anticipated to earn roughly £10 million from the Joshua fight, as well as the two music events, with the Joshua fight set to bring in more than £3 million, with the club able to collect a site rental fee as well as a cut of the catering and hospitality.

That’s the kind of additional revenue source FSG would like to see at Anfield.

The Reds intended to be able to organize an endless amount of events at the stadium outside of football, from team sports like NFL games to music concerts, as part of their now-approved £60 million makeover of Anfield Road. On a temporary permission, they were allowed to six each year.

However, the permit has been extended for another five years, however FSG will have to make do with hosting the same number of events as before.

While a match between the NFL and Gaelic football has been proposed,