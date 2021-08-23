Pacquiao vs. Ugas: Father Time, Respect, And Other Important Takeaways

Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas fought in the ring live on FOX PPV in the United States and Upstream PH in the Philippines on August 21.

Ugas fought the fight of his life against the living legend, outpointing Pacquiao to win by unanimous decision and successfully defend his WBA welterweight belt.

The fight went roughly how most people predicted, and here are some key lessons from it.

Pacquiao, who is turning 43, fought an uphill battle against Ugas for the majority of the fight, as he tried to break through his defense.

Pacquiao was tagged by shots he had never been hit by before, and his legs appeared to be shot in the later rounds.

Pacquiao unleashed a few good power shots that caught Ugas off guard, but such chances were few and far between.

Pacquiao’s performance serves as a reminder to everyone that Father Time comes for everyone, and it is unstoppable.

Due to a torn retina, Errol Spence Jr. was forced to withdraw from his fight with Manny Pacquiao, and the Cuban was promoted to the main event.

Many believed that because he was not a household name, the living legend would simply dispose of him.

Ugas, on the other hand, did exactly the opposite.

Ugas made it clear from the start that he belonged in the main event. On his way to triumph, he executed his game plan well, slowing Pacquiao down with body shots and counter punches.

After this effort, the WBA welterweight champion deserves a lot of respect.

Spence was forced to withdraw from the initially scheduled super fight with Pacquiao due to an eye injury, and many have speculated that he was ducking Pacquiao.

This is a discourteous and clumsy attack on the WBC and IBF welterweight champion.

It’s reasonable to suppose that if Spence hadn’t been injured, he could have defeated this version of the Filipino legend via knockout.

But, in the realm of boxing and fighting, unlucky breaks can strike at the most inconvenient times.

Ugas’ decisive victory against Pacquiao provides him some options for his next opponent. For a title unification fight, he might face Spence.

He has other big-money alternatives in the form of Terence Crawford, a rematch with Shawn Porter to avenge his disputed defeat to him in 2019, and a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.