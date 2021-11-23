Pacquiao, the Philippines’ presidential candidate, admits to being a “naive” drug user.

Manny Pacquiao, a presidential candidate in the Philippines, says he was “naive” and unaware of the law when he used crystal meth in his youth, but that offenders nowadays are aware that narcotics are prohibited and should be punished.

Pacquiao, a retired world boxing champion, has been a vocal supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte’s violent drug war, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people.

However, in the run-up to the 2022 elections, Pacquiao has tried to separate himself from departing President Rodrigo Duterte, who is under an international investigation into his murderous crackdown, and now believes that violators should be given a “opportunity to defend themselves.”

“We have to put individuals who are using drugs, selling drugs in jail — that’s what the law says,” he told AFP, vowing to keep the anti-narcotics campaign “on track.”

“Before, I was naive, which is why I used narcotics… I didn’t know the law,” said Pacquiao, 42, a senator who previously served two years in Congress.

“People now realize that the law prohibits the use of illegal drugs,” says the author.

Pacquiao stunned the sporting world when he revealed to using marijuana and shabu, a local term for cheap and highly addictive crystal meth, as a youngster in 2016.

Pacquiao has made combating drugs, corruption, and poverty important themes of his campaign to succeed Duterte. Pacquiao is known for his rags-to-riches journey from street child to one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers of all time.

While a victory for Pacquiao is not unthinkable in a country known for its celebrity-obsessed politics, he is up against a formidable opponent.

Pacquiao was apparently ranked fourth in a leaked poll done in October by reputed polling firm Social Weather Stations, with only 9% voter support.

With 47 percent of the vote, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the country’s former dictator, was the most popular candidate for president.

He was trailed by current vice president and main opposition candidate Leni Robredo (18%) and celebrity mayor Francisco Domagoso (17%). (13 percent).

Pacquiao, sitting in front of a teleprompter in his lavish mansion in Manila’s capital, rejected his bad performance and declared that his “Man of Destiny” campaign for the presidency would continue.

As a swarm of personnel lingered around his residence in a gated enclave of millionaires and foreign diplomats, he added, “I’m not thinking of backing out.”

"The people will make the decision… I am aware that the people of this country desire change, that they want to end corruption, that they want a thriving country, and that they.