Pacquiao Has A Chance To Score In A Basketball Charity Event With Mayweather.

Even though Manny Pacquiao has announced his retirement, a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. is largely expected to change his mind.

A Pacquiao vs. Mayweather rematch appears to be on the cards, but neither future Hall of Famers will be trading blows.

Instead, the “Mayweather Vs. Pacquiao All-Star Basketball Charity,” according to Spin.PH, will be a test of skill on the basketball court.

According to reports, the said concert would take place in Las Vegas in December.

Given that both Pacquiao and Mayweather are basketball fans, the two boxing legends’ promotional teams partnered to create the charity tournament.

“We agreed on the main concept of the event, which is to deliver total enjoyment to the fans of boxing, basketball, and all sports in general, and to build a project that would reinforce our legacies to the fans,” Pacquiao and Mayweather wrote in their Letter of Intent.

According to reports, the proceeds from the basketball charity tournament would be donated to selected charities in time for Christmas.

Who will join Pacquiao and Mayweather’s teams is yet unknown. However, at least two former NBA players are expected to take part in the event.

For their separate teams, the two boxing legends will handpick other members.

Although no official date has been announced, the article states that it will most likely take place before Pacquiao’s 43rd birthday on December 17.

The location has yet to be determined, although it is expected to take place at the MGM Grand.

Both have shown an interest in basketball to some extent. During NBA games, Mayweather has been a prominent figure.

In terms of playing, “Money” has hosted and participated in a number of celebrity games, including this one from 2013.

Pacquiao is a former professional basketball player who competed in the Philippine Basketball Association.

According to Panay News, Pacquiao retired in 2018 to focus on boxing and his own basketball league, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

Pacquiao has been busy planning for his 2022 Philippine presidential bid under the PDP-Laban party since announcing his retirement from boxing in September.