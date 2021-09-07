Packers vs. Saints 2021: Prediction, Venue, and Odds For Week 1 Game

The New Orleans Saints have a new starting quarterback, No. 1 wide receiver, and home stadium for the 2021 NFL season. When you factor in the reality that the Saints are facing the reigning MVP, New Orleans could be in for a tough first weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers will face off at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Because of Hurricane Ida, which prompted New Orleans to practice in Dallas, the Week 1 game was moved from the Caesars Superdome.

The Packers were 3-point road favorites when the Saints were scheduled to play a genuine home game. Due to the change in location, FanDuel Sportsbook has increased the betting line to 4 points. The over/under for this game is 50 points.

As a 3-point underdog, Green Bay defeated New Orleans 37-30 in Week 3 of last season. In the Saints’ loss, Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes and had a passer rating of 127.8. New Orleans will turn to Jameis Winston on Sunday, who will make his first start of the season.

The last time Winston was a starting quarterback, he led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards and 40 interceptions. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the former No. 1 overall draft pick, were his main wide receivers. Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway, Winston’s top receivers in Jacksonville, have never surpassed the 450-yard mark in a season.

The Packers are in a very different circumstance. Aaron Rodgers is back in the starting lineup after his third MVP season. Davante Adams is back as the top wide receiver in the NFL. Last year’s win over New Orleans was without Adams.

Over the last few seasons, betting against the Saints has been one of my favorite early season bets. In their last 19 games played in Weeks 1 and 2, they’ve gone 3-16 ATS.

On Sunday, they face the Packers in Jacksonville as a 4.5-point underdog.

Rodgers won’t be protected by All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, but the quarterback should find a way to succeed against a defense that lost numerous players this offseason.

Even during their run of dominance in the NFC South, the Saints had a reputation for being sluggish to get going. In its last 19 games from Weeks 1-2, New Orleans is 3-16 against the spread. It's been eight years since that happened.