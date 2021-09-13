Packers, Steelers, Eagles, and Bears produce most shocking Week 1 scores in NFL 2021.

Every week of the NFL regular season brings surprises, but some of the outcomes on the first NFL Sunday of the 2021 season were especially shocking. In Week 1, four underdogs won by at least 16 points, while two betting favorites covered the spread by at least 10 points.

The New Orleans Saints’ 38-3 victory over the Green Bay Packers was the most stunning result. Aaron Rodgers looked like the worst starting quarterback in the NFL, rather than the reigning MVP.

Meanwhile, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston threw five touchdown passes in his debut start, leading the team to victory despite the game being shifted from New Orleans to Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ida’s aftermath.

The Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, and Atlanta Falcons were all favored by a field goal yet were all blown out. The Arizona Cardinals startled Tennessee with a 38-13 triumph on the road, while the Philadelphia Eagles thrashed the Atlanta Falcons 32-6.

In Arizona’s spectacular afternoon, Kyler Murray threw for five touchdowns and 309 yards from scrimmage. Philadelphia became the first NFC East club to open the season 1-0, thanks to Jalen Hurts’ four touchdowns and 326 yards passing. The Cardinals and Eagles had the worst odds to win their divisions entering Week 1.

The Houston Texans upset the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 37-21 victory, despite being projected to finish last in both the AFC South and the overall NFL rankings. In his first game, Houston intercepted No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence three times.

The Pittsburgh Steelers won 23-16 against the Buffalo Bills. Although Pittsburgh covered the 6.5-point spread by two touchdowns, it was a competitive game. Josh Allen labored against the Steelers defense, completing 51 of 51 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown. Last season, Buffalo defeated Pittsburgh 26-15.

For the third year in a row, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. The Rams thrashed the Bears 34-14 in Matthew Stafford’s L.A. debut, easily covering the single-digit point spread. The Bears’ defense was one of the worst in the league, allowing a near-perfect passer rating of 156.1.

The Denver Broncos beat the New York Giants 27-13 on the road, covering the betting line by double digits. Because Daniel Jones scored a meaningless touchdown as time expired, the final score does not reflect the Giants’ poor performance. The Broncos’ Teddy Bridgewater posted a 115.7 quarterback rating, and Melvin Gordon rushed for 100 yards on just 11 carries.

