Packers Part Ways with Trevon Diggs After Short Stint

In a surprising turn of events, the Green Bay Packers have released cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was only recently acquired from the Dallas Cowboys. The announcement came on January 20, 2026, marking the end of a brief tenure that lasted just two games. Diggs, 27, now enters free agency after what has been a turbulent stretch in his career, marked by injuries, off-field issues, and shifting team dynamics.

Financial Considerations Prompt Decision

Diggs’ tenure with Green Bay began just three weeks prior, when the Packers claimed him off waivers following his release from Dallas. The Packers, dealing with injuries to two cornerbacks, sought depth in a low-risk, high-upside move, with Diggs’ contract offering flexibility. However, his impact on the field was minimal. Over his two games with the Packers, Diggs played a mere 34 snaps—just one of which came in their NFC Wild Card loss to the Chicago Bears. His only contribution was three tackles, and he was largely relegated to a backup role behind Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine, both of whom are expected to lead the secondary moving forward.

The decision to part ways with Diggs was driven by financial considerations. Green Bay would have been on the hook for a non-guaranteed $14.5 million base salary in 2026 had they retained him. Releasing Diggs now saves the team more than $15 million against the cap, a move that will give them greater financial flexibility as they plan their offseason adjustments following a disappointing playoff exit.

From All-Pro to Free Agency

Diggs’ career, once filled with promise, has taken a sharp downturn. After a breakout 2021 season where he led the NFL with 11 interceptions and earned his first Pro Bowl selection, Diggs was handed a lucrative five-year, $97 million contract extension by the Cowboys in 2023. However, his career since then has been plagued by injuries. A torn ACL in September 2023 kept him out for most of the season, and he was never able to fully recover. Despite returning in 2024 and 2025, Diggs struggled with lingering knee issues and concussions, limiting him to just 22 games over the last two seasons and leaving him without any interceptions or pass breakups in 2025.

Off-field incidents also contributed to his exit from Dallas. After the Cowboys denied his request to stay in Washington, D.C. for the Christmas holiday, Diggs opted to remain with his family, further straining his relationship with the team. There were also concerns about his commitment to team protocols, including his decision to rehab in Florida instead of attending the team’s voluntary offseason program, leading to a $500,000 salary de-escalation for the 2025 season.

Now, with his release from Green Bay, Diggs enters free agency for the first time in his career. The possibility of a reunion with his brother, Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, looms large. The Patriots, one of the four teams still vying for a Super Bowl berth, could potentially offer Trevon the fresh start he needs. With his standout 2021 season still fresh in the memory of many, it’s likely that Diggs will find suitors eager to take a chance on the once-promising star.

For the Packers, Diggs’ departure leaves a gap in their secondary as they continue to reevaluate their roster. Alongside the release, Green Bay has made several moves, including the signings of quarterback Kyle McCord and defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy. With the offseason in full swing, the Packers are set to address their cornerback position and other key areas to strengthen their team ahead of the 2026 season.