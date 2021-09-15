Packers News: Will Green Bay Rebound From Embarrassing Loss To Saints In Week 2?

The Green Bay Packers had the worst Week 1 of any NFL team. In the team’s startling 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints, just about everything that could go wrong did.

It’s difficult to pinpoint the most humiliating aspect of Green Bay’s defeat.

Even though the game was shifted from New Orleans to Jacksonville, the Packers failed to cover the spread by 40 points while being favored by more than a field goal. Aaron Rodgers was held to 133 passing yards and a 13.4 QBR, which was the lowest in the league. The Saints rushed for 171 yards and Jameis Winston threw five touchdown touchdowns.

Rodgers added on the team’s official website, “This is a good kick in the you-know-where to hopefully get us going in the right direction,” implying that the Packers may have neglected the Saints.

“We definitely felt like we were going to attack whomever they had out there.”

The good news for the Packers is that they can’t play any worse in Week 2 than they did in Week 1. In fact, when the Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions on Monday night, they should be much better.

After going 13-3 and reaching the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons, Green Bay is still a strong Super Bowl contender. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Packers have gone 4-0 versus the Lions.

Following their catastrophe in Week 1, the Packers may find the Lions to be the ideal opponent. Detroit is expected to be the worst club in the NFC. Despite coming close to pulling off an unlikely comeback against the 49ers, the Lions trailed 41-17 at the two-minute warning, looking as dreadful as all the preseason projections projected.

In Week 1 against the Lions, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 314 yards and a 124.2 passer rating. Rodgers completed 69.8% of his throws for 530 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions in two triumphs over Detroit during last year’s MVP season.

Rodgers’ performance against the Saints in Week 1 was an outlier. After three seasons of having the lowest interception rate in the NFL, the quarterback was intercepted twice. Rodgers is still among the league’s finest passers after his third MVP season, even if he doesn’t quite reach his 2020 peak.

In the year 2020, Rodgers only had one genuinely poor game. In a 38-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he completed less than half of his throws and was intercepted twice. Rodgers had a 132.4 passing rating with four touchdowns the following week. Brief News from Washington Newsday.