Packers expected to move QB Aaron Rodgers if he wants out in 2022, according to trade rumors.

Aaron Rodgers arrived on time at Green Bay Packers training camp on Tuesday, breaking the deadlock between the team and its quarterback. That doesn’t mean everything is settled, and it appears Rodgers will play his final NFL season in Wisconsin in 2021.

According to ESPN, the Packers gave Rodgers a list of compromises in order to get him back on the field for another season. Green Bay agreed to “evaluate” Rodgers’ situation at the end of the season, implying that if the veteran wishes to play elsewhere, the Packers will trade him.

Rodgers is ready to play for the Packers this year, and perhaps just this year. In a press conference on Wednesday, the reigning NFL MVP didn’t hold back in laying out his grievances with the company.

Rodgers revealed last summer that he pondered retiring, and he didn’t give the impression that he wants to stay in Green Bay for the long haul.

Aaron Rodgers claims he does not have the authority to choose his team in 2022.

Aaron Rodgers claims he tried to recruit players but was ignored by the front office, that the Packers were unwilling to commit to him beyond 2021, and that he didn’t want to be a “lame duck quarterback.” pic. twitter.com/CeSfUFsmLJ

When asked about the 2022 season, Rodgers stated, “I really don’t know.” “Things haven’t really shifted in that direction… At the end of the year, there will be a lot of difficult decisions to make. I’m just going to have a good time this year.”

Rodgers stated that he does not have the authority to choose his team’s home for the 2022 season. The 37-year-old reportedly preferred a trade to either the Denver Broncos or the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rodgers’ contract with Green Bay has reportedly been voided for the 2023 season, allowing him to become a free agency after 2022. According to ESPN, Rodgers declined a contract extension that would have made him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Rodgers talks over a long list of #Packers veterans who have departed the team. On their way out the door, they were either “lowballed” or not treated with respect, according to them. https://t.co/hP1j5DtTQw

Green Bay has advanced to the NFC Championship Game in each of the last two seasons under Rodgers’ leadership. The Packers last made it to the Super Bowl in 2010.

Rodgers' career in Green Bay appeared to be coming to an end when the Packers traded up to take Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.