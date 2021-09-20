Packers and Falcons are among the upset picks in the NFL Week 3 predictions for 2021.

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons opened the 2021 NFL season with landslide losses. In Week 3, both clubs have the potential to cause upsets.

Here are FanDuel Sportsbook’s best Week 3 upset choices, along with betting odds.

San Francisco 49ers (+158) at Green Bay Packers

San Francisco appears to be a superior team than Green Bay based on the odds. It’s possible that this isn’t the case. Aaron Rodgers gives the Packers a huge advantage at the most vital position in the game. In Week 2, Jimmy Garoppolo was not particularly remarkable as the 49ers defeated the Eagles 17-11.

The Packers’ Week 1 loss was an outlier, not indicative of how the team would perform in the future. Green Bay has a couple of 13-3 seasons under its belt. Last season, Davante Adams had 10 receptions for 173 yards against the 49ers, and now the wide receiver will face an injury-plagued secondary. After a poor 2020 season and two victories over teams that aren’t projected to make the playoffs, San Francisco still has a lot to prove.

New York Giants (+144) vs Atlanta Falcons

There’s no reason to be optimistic in New York, given how horrible Atlanta has been. The Giants are on the verge of their fifth straight losing season, and they have a losing home record in each of those years. To make New York’s 27-13 Week 1 home loss a two-score game, Daniel Jones scored a meaningless touchdown as time expired.

Against a Giants defense that has allowed 57 points in two games, the Falcons should be able to move the ball. Before Matt Ryan threw a pair of costly interceptions at Tampa Bay, Atlanta scored 25 points in the second and third quarters. Kyle Pitts, a tight end, might have his best game of his young career.

Buffalo Bills (+320) versus Washington Football Team

Washington will almost certainly lose to Buffalo, but their chances of pulling off an upset are far greater than the odds suggest. Josh Allen has had a shaky start to the season, completing less than 60% of his passes and posting a passer rating of than 80.0 in both games. Buffalo’s 35-0 victory over Miami was due to the Dolphins’ poor play rather than the Bills’ dominance.

Buffalo’s defense has improved thanks to an AFC-high eight sacks. The offensive line of the Washington Redskins is capable of slowing down the Bills’ pass rush, maybe allowing Taylor Heinicke to make a play. Brief News from Washington Newsday.