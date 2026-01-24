Pacers Pull Off Major Upset Against Thunder in NBA Finals Rematch

In one of the most surprising results of the season, the Indiana Pacers stunned the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-114 in a thrilling NBA Finals rematch on Friday night. Despite entering the game as 16.5-point underdogs, the Pacers rallied to defeat the league-leading Thunder in a dramatic road victory at the Paycom Center.

Pacers Show Grit and Determination

For the Pacers, this win was more than just an upset. It was a testament to resilience and teamwork in the face of adversity. With key players like Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Obi Toppin sidelined, Indiana, sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, appeared to have little chance against the Thunder’s star-studded roster. But they played with purpose and energy from the opening tip, racing to a 39-28 lead after the first quarter, their highest-scoring period of the season.

Indiana’s small-ball lineup, featuring Pascal Siakam as a makeshift center, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Johnny Furphy, and point guard Andrew Nembhard, caught the Thunder off guard early. The Pacers shot 16-of-30 from the field in the first quarter and 6-of-11 from beyond the arc, setting the tone for the game. Coach Rick Carlisle was thrilled with his team’s performance, praising their unrelenting pace and trust in each other despite the absences.

Andrew Nembhard orchestrated the offense brilliantly, contributing 27 points and 11 assists. Meanwhile, Jarace Walker, who was promoted to the starting lineup, delivered a career-high 26 points, including 3-of-6 from three-point range, and grabbed four rebounds. Walker’s aggressive style and crucial defensive plays down the stretch were key in securing the win.

“He played with a level of force that made sure coach didn’t regret putting him out there,” said Carlisle, highlighting Walker’s impact. Pascal Siakam added 21 points, anchoring the defense as an undersized center, while Aaron Nesmith broke out of a shooting slump with 17 points and five rebounds. Even Johnny Furphy contributed with tenacity, finishing with ten rebounds despite scoring just four points.

Off the bench, Micah Potter made an impact with 10 points and 10 rebounds, providing vital depth when the Pacers needed it most. The collective effort by all of Indiana’s players proved too much for Oklahoma City to overcome.

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his excellent form, leading the team with 47 points, while rookie Chet Holmgren added 26 points and 13 rebounds. Despite their efforts, Oklahoma City couldn’t overcome the Pacers’ tenacity and fell short in the final moments. Isaiah Joe had a chance to tie the game with a three-pointer in the closing seconds, but his shot missed, and Indiana secured the rebound to complete the upset.

“We knew they’d make a run. That’s what great teams do,” said Nembhard. “But we stayed together, trusted the game plan, and made plays when it mattered.”

The loss dropped Oklahoma City to 37-9, still the NBA’s best record, but a reminder that no team is invincible. For the Pacers, it’s a much-needed morale boost, showing that grit, adaptability, and belief can help overcome the toughest challenges.

Oklahoma City will look to bounce back when they host the Toronto Raptors on January 25. Meanwhile, the Pacers hope this shocking victory will spark a turnaround in what has been a difficult season so far.