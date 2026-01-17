Pacers and Pelicans Battle Through Injuries in Defensive Clash

Key Injuries and Hot Streaks Set the Stage for Intense Showdown

On a chilly Friday night in Indianapolis, the Indiana Pacers hosted the New Orleans Pelicans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a pivotal NBA matchup. Both teams entered the game hungry for a much-needed win, determined to build on recent positive momentum despite facing significant injury setbacks.

The Pelicans, currently sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 10-33 record, had snapped a nine-game losing streak in their previous outing with a narrow 116-113 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Their 2-2 record in their last four games, while modest, suggested that they were beginning to find some form. On the other side, the Pacers, at 9-32 and last in the East, had won three of their last four contests, though a heavy loss to the Toronto Raptors earlier in the week reminded them of their struggles.

This was the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Pelicans having dominated the first matchup in New Orleans by a 19-point margin. As tipoff approached, Indiana was favored by a slim 3.5 to 4 points, with the over/under set at 240.5 to 241.5 points, reflecting both teams’ recent offensive upturns. But with several key players sidelined, the match promised to be more about defense and grit than high-scoring fireworks.

Injuries Take Center Stage

Injuries played a critical role in shaping the contest. The Pelicans were missing three key players: Jose Alvarado (oblique), Herbert Jones (ankle), and Dejounte Murray (Achilles). These absences left New Orleans thin in both their backcourt and on defense. The Pacers also had to cope without several major contributors, including Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles), Bennedict Mathurin (thumb), Obi Toppin (foot), and Isaiah Jackson (concussion). With both teams shorthanded, their benches were bound to be tested.

New Orleans’ hopes rested on Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III, who had been playing at an elite level. Williamson, when healthy, has been a dominant presence in the paint, while Murphy had been on fire since the start of 2026, averaging 31.7 points per game, including a career-high 42-point performance against the Lakers. Despite these standout performances, the Pelicans entered the game with a troubling 3-15 record on the road this season.

Indiana, however, had been relying on defense during their recent resurgence. The Pacers boasted the NBA’s third-best defensive rating in their last four games, powered by Jay Huff’s 2.1 blocks per game and Pascal Siakam’s leadership. Indiana had recently shut down top teams like the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, holding both to under 100 points—an impressive feat in today’s high-scoring NBA. Despite their defensive success, the Pacers remained last in offensive rating and field-goal percentage, struggling to generate consistent scoring.

The first half of the game was a grind. Both teams battled through poor shooting stretches, relying on defense to keep them in the contest. Pacers’ forward Johnny Furphy drove aggressively into the Pelicans’ defense, while Huff and Tony Bradley controlled the paint with strong shot-blocking. Murphy tried to spark New Orleans’ offense but was kept in check by Indiana’s diligent rotations, particularly from Aaron Nesmith. Siakam proved a key asset for the Pacers, pushing the ball hard against the defense while also taking on difficult defensive assignments.

Off the bench, T.J. McConnell sparked a brief run, energizing the home crowd with a couple of key steals and transitions. McConnell’s fiery play gave Indiana a lift as the Pacers looked to keep the momentum, while the Pelicans leaned heavily on their bench to make up for their missing starters. Despite their own injury troubles, Indiana’s depth proved to be a factor, with contributions from Quenton Jackson and rookie Trey Alexander.

By halftime, the game was a defensive slugfest, with neither team able to establish control. The combined score was significantly lower than the expected total, and the first half reinforced the expectation that the game would be a tight, physical contest.

As the second half unfolded, both teams maintained their aggressive defensive efforts. Siakam’s tough basket late in the third quarter drew cheers from the crowd, while Huff continued to block shots, frustrating the Pelicans’ offense. Williamson and Murphy, though dynamic, found themselves battling a defense that seemed ready for their every move. New Orleans’ Derik Queen and Karlo Matkovic also fought hard for positioning, but the Pacers’ big men stood firm.

As the final minutes ticked away, neither team had the game fully in hand. The Pacers were looking to avenge their December loss to the Pelicans, while New Orleans hoped to complete the season sweep. The tension in the building was palpable, and fans knew that every possession would count in this close matchup.

The game remained up for grabs as coaches Willie Green of the Pelicans and Rick Carlisle of the Pacers relied on their young players to finish strong. With both teams striving for a much-needed win, it became clear that, despite their tough seasons, both squads were playing with pride and determination.

As the game continued, fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse were reminded that in the NBA, anything can happen—especially when teams are willing to put it all on the line, regardless of the scoreboard.