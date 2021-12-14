Owner-related Sponsorships Will Be Lifted From The Premier League’s Temporary Ban.

Following a Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United, a temporary prohibition on owner-related sponsorship arrangements for Premier League clubs has been lifted.

In October, 18 top-flight teams approved a ban on such trades, with only Newcastle opposing and Manchester City abstaining.

Sponsorship partnerships with a variety of linked parties in the gulf have supported City’s ascent to become the dominant power in English football.

A committee of club executives, including Newcastle director and part-owner Amanda Staveley, was formed to draft new rules on related-party transactions, which were approved during a meeting on Tuesday.

Such transactions will be permissible as long as they are assessed to constitute fair market value.

This is to prevent Newcastle from entering into inflated sponsorship arrangements with Saudi-affiliated corporations in order to circumvent financial fairness laws.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF), a Saudi sovereign wealth fund, owns 80% of the club, with Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners and the rich Reuben brothers each owning 10%.

Newcastle is set to spend extensively in the January transfer window in order to keep their Premier League position.

The Magpies have just won one game all season and are currently second from bottom of the Premier League table, ahead of a difficult run of matchups against Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United over the festive period.

Last month, Staveley said the temporary prohibition on Saudi-backed business partnerships had cost him money.

“For us, the moratorium was extremely challenging. We’ve been hammered quite hard. As a result, I’m hoping that we’ll be able to get this lifted as soon as possible “She told the club’s media outlets about it.

“The moratorium came as a surprise. That was not something we expected to happen. How could you expect all business deals to be canceled?”