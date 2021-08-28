Owlets rescued from a construction site have been released after a period of rehabilitation.

After a four-month stint at a wildlife rehabilitation clinic, three owlet siblings rescued from a Colorado construction site in April were released back into the wild last week. The owls were thankfully unharmed on the scene, but they were too small to fly. Before re-releasing them into the wild, wildlife officials wanted to make sure they could fly and hunt.

The three great horned owl siblings were discovered on April 13 by construction worker Shawn Williams, according to a press statement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

“I noticed these enormous owl eyes. ‘Wow, that’s strange,’ I thought. ‘How come an owl just buzzed me?’ Williams told CPW about it. “I re-acquired the chainsaw and raised my eyes to this small hole in the tree’s limbs, where there was this little white head staring down at us. I suddenly realized we shouldn’t cut down that tree.”

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which prevents lay people from transferring, catching, killing, selling, or trading endangered migratory bird species without permission, is in effect now.

Williams was unable to enter the nest. As a result, he contacted CPW for assistance in relocating the juvenile birds.

Williams stated, “There was no way we were taking down that tree and murdering those babies.” “I needed to contact CPW to see what we could do, and their response time was incredible.”

Clayton BonDurant, CPW District Wildlife Manager, and Jeremiah Rummel, CPW Property Technician, climbed 35 to 40 feet to coax the owlets away from the nest and into a sack.

An officer would normally relocate the nest to a nearby tree, but the closest tree was also in a construction zone, and the birds’ mother was nowhere to be located. Because their mother was unlikely to return owing to the construction, the owlets were soon transported to the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, according to BonDurant.

Great horned owls can fly between nine and ten weeks of age, according to Audubon, although they are fed by their parents for several months. Because the birds weren’t yet old enough to fly and their parents couldn’t feed them, officials had to take over the role of the birds’ mother to assure their survival after being re-released.

