Owen Evans is back in Cheltenham.

Cheltenham has signed goalkeeper Owen Evans on a two-year agreement from Wigan Athletic.

After a loan stay with the club in the second half of the 2019-20 season, the 24-year-old returns to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Evans joins the Robins as their first summer signing as they prepare for their first season in Sky Bet League One after winning promotion last season.

Evans told Cheltenham Town’s website, “It was a simple option in the end.”

“I was really glad to get it done and be back as a permanent player and to really crack on and see the boys and the boss when the opportunity arose.”