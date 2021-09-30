Overseas fans are barred from the Beijing Olympics due to a virus threat.

The Winter Olympics in Beijing will be held without foreign spectators in February, and competitors must be completely vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk a 21-day quarantine, according to the International Olympic Committee.

The rules, which allow mainland Chinese spectators, were announced just four months before the Games, and after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics grappled with how to proceed safely during the pandemic.

To avoid infections, the Tokyo Games, which were postponed by a year due to the health crisis, were primarily held without spectators.

Another distinction from Tokyo is that all athletes will be required to be immunized or undergo a 21-day quarantine upon arriving in Beijing. Athletes with a “justified medical exemption” will have their cases taken into consideration.

As soon as they arrive, all spectators will be placed in a strict “bubble” that includes all Games-related facilities and stadiums, as well as accommodations, transportation, catering, and the opening and closing ceremonies.

The decisions, which were published by the IOC but implemented by Chinese organizers, are a preview of a package of measures that will be released in October to avoid the Games from becoming a source of contamination.

The “closed-loop management system,” which includes all local and international Games participants and employees in the bubble, will be checked on a daily basis.

The 2022 Beijing Olympics are slated for February 4-20, and rights groups have called for a boycott.

Domestic supporters “will facilitate the expansion of winter sports in China by offering those spectators a first-hand Olympic and Paralympic experience of elite winter sports, as well as delivering a pleasant environment to the venues,” according to the IOC.

Locals speaking on Thursday at Beijing’s Olympic Park emphasized that safety must come first, even if it meant that foreign spectators may miss out.

“I believe it is the appropriate thing to do because overseas audiences would be able to watch it live,” Zhang Xinyu, 29, said.

“However, if there are a large number of people traveling, neither the athletes nor the foreign visitors will be safe.”

China, where the coronavirus first appeared in late 2019, has reduced the number of local cases to a trickle by implementing rigorous, widespread testing and enforcing strict border controls.