Over the last decade, college sports paid over $500 million in ‘dead money’ to fired coaches.

According to a new ESPN study, collegiate sports organizations paid more than $500 million to football and basketball coaches after they were fired over an 11-year period, demonstrating how frequently “dead money” flows through athletic institutions.

According to ESPN, between January 1, 2010, and January 31, 2021, Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams paid over $533 million to pay fired coaches, according to a study of financial data at public colleges.

Football, with $402.3 million in dead money, accounted for 75% of the dead money, while men’s ($116.3 million) and women’s basketball ($15.1 million) accounted for the remaining payments, according to the research. During the 11-year span, a total of 112 athletic coaches were paid more than $1 million to not work.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC), Pacific-12 Conference (PAC-12), and Big Ten Conferences each paid more than $371 million, significantly more than the Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), which each paid $98.9 million. According to the report, non-Power Five colleges received a total of $62.8 million in compensation.

Auburn ($31.2 million), Nebraska ($25.8 million), Texas ($21.5 million), Ole Miss ($20.4 million), and Kansas ($20 million) are among the schools who paid their coaches the highest.

Will Muschamp, who was paid $6.3 million to cease coaching football at the University of Florida in 2014 and another $12.9 million to stop coaching at the University of South Carolina in 2020, was the highest-paid coach. According to the report, Charlie Strong received a total of $11.8 million from both Texas and South Florida, while Todd Graham received $11.1 million from Arizona State.

The top ten highest-paid coaches were paid a total of more than $100 million to leave their teams.

“Mamas have been advised by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson not to let their children grow up to be cowboys. Instead of being fired college coaches, the country music singers may have supported them “According to the ESPN article,

The financial records did not include compensation for many of the coaches who were sacked during or after the 2020-21 season, according to the article, making the total likely far higher than the $533 million amount.

The report has been criticized by several critics. This is a condensed version of the information.