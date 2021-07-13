Over England Soccer Racism, a Comedian who has criticized Prince Harry has had his show canceled.

Prince Harry Critic Comedian Canceled Over England Soccer Racism

A Prince Harry impersonator who linked Meghan Markle to gun violence has had shows canceled over racism towards three black England soccer players.

After England lost the European Championship final to Italy in a penalty shootout on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London, British Andrew Lawrence tweeted that “black folks are poor at penalties.”

The comedian’s agency stated that he is no longer represented by them, and venues where he had scheduled appearances said they had been canceled.

Lawrence makes regular YouTube videos impersonating Prince Harry and mocking Meghan Markle.

In one about the birth of their second child Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, he said: “Obviously it will take my wife a little while to recover from the labor but I’m sure very soon she will be back to chasing me around the house with her Glock 19 shouting ‘I own you, you ginger p****’.

“There will be a lot more sleepless nights ahead, particularly for me. Every time the baby starts wailing, the wife has a cattle prod at the side of the bed to wake me up.”

His statements regarding three England players, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho, were the reason for his cancellation.

England’s hopes of winning an international event for the first time in 55 years were dashed when the trio all missed penalties.

Many people in the country and the media rallied behind them, but they were subjected to racist abuse on social media by some enraged England fans.

A biased (sexist/racist…) joke is one in which a bigoted point is expressed in a humorous way.

A joke about prejudice is predicated on the idea that bigotry is wrong.

He added: “Equality, diversity, s*** penalties.”

After a backlash against his comments, he wrote: “I can see that this has offended a lot of people, and I’m sorry that black guys are bad at penalties.”

Hanger Farm Arts Centre, among those to cancel an upcoming performance, wrote: “Following the racist comments made by comedian Andrew Lawrence on Twitter we made the decision to cancel his show.

“As a part of learning disability charity Minstead Trust, we work hard to promote inclusivity, provide safe spaces for everyone and have zero tolerance for racism.”

His agents at RBM Comedy wrote on Twitter: “RBM no longer represent Andrew Lawrence.”

And Chesham Comedy Club wrote: “I know you won’t particularly care, but we at Chesham comedy club will not tolerate racism in any form so please consider your booking with us cancelled.”

Activist and journalist Femi Oluwole wrote on Twitter: “A bigoted (sexist/racist…) joke is where a bigoted point is made comedically.

“A joke ABOUT bigotry relies on an assumption that bigotry is wrong. e.g Andrew Lawrence uses football competition where black man scores all our goals for first 3.5games to claim white supremacy.”

Racist abuse directed at the three footballers was widely condemned in British society, including by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and by England manager Gareth Southgate.

Prince William, president of England’s Football Association, also wrote on Twitter: “I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match.

“It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.

“It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W”