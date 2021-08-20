Over 6 million people have watched the epic balloon game.

Two young guys from Oregon impressed the crowd once more on Thursday, thanks to TikTok and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Antonio Arredondo and his brother Diego competed in an epic round of TikTok’s “Keep-up Balloon League,” which has over 6 million views as of Friday.

@tuwanrovio

WE’VE BACKED UP!! This round could be the most thrilling yet!! #thecoldestwater #JifRapChallenge #EatFreshRefresh #fyp #balloon #foryou original sound – Ronio @thecoldestwater #thecoldestwater #JifRapChallenge #EatFreshRefresh #EatFreshRefresh #fyp #balloon #foryou

Since January 2019, when Antonio posted the first highlight film on Twitter, Diego, 18, and Isabel, 15, have been playing the game, which is a variant on the traditional game “Keep it Up.” The goal is to keep the balloon above the ground without using any spikes, numerous touches, or light taps, while making it more difficult for his or her opponent to do so.

They began capturing clips to keep players honest and playing them in their upstairs TV room, which Antonio describes as having “a lot of barriers to plunge beyond.”

“It was an old childhood game that we made more aggressive,” Antonio informed this publication. “We started filming the games in slow motion to see if the balloon landed because we’re inherently competitive.”

On April 4, 2020, Antonio uploaded a clip from the first game to TikTok, and it has been seen over 7 million times—one of 30 videos to reach that milestone on the social media platform. They frequently record hour-long games and then share the highlights with their 370,000+ TikTok followers in the weeks afterward.

“As it expanded in popularity online, it just became more cutthroat,” Antonio observed.

@tuwanrovio

We’re back with an all-time-round of diving after a brief hiatus! #thecoldestwater #foryou #balloon #28XTREMES #fyp original sound – Ronio @thecoldestwater #thecoldestwater #foryou #balloon #28XTREMES #fyp

Although they’ve shared movies with their parents, cousins, and even some friends, Antonio, Diego, and Isabel are the ones who frequently play. The round between Diego and Antonio, which was taped on Wednesday and uploaded on Thursday by Antonio’s girlfriend, was the most competitive yet. In the film, each participant did a diving stop, which included a breathtaking slow-mo. The following is a condensed version of the data.