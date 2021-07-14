Over 125,000 people sign petition for a rematch of England vs. Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Over 125,000 individuals have signed a petition requesting that the Euro 2020 final be replayed.

As you are surely aware, England lost their first major final participation in 55 years to Italy in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

However, many fans felt that at least two Italian players should have been sent off for fouls on England players during the encounter.

The two incidents that particularly enraged fans involved a Jorginho studs-up challenge that caught Jack Grealish on his upper thigh, leaving the midfielder in agony. The second came from Italy’s captain Giorgio Chiellini, who grabbed the neck of Bukayo Saka’s jersey brazenly as the winger sprinted away from the experienced defender.

These two incidents, which resulted in only yellow cards, serve as the foundation for the petition on Change.org requesting that the final be re-played.

Sharon Guilmen’s appeal states: “The match on 11/07/2021 was completely unjust. Italy received merely a yellow card for dragging England players about like slaves. Italy was still allowed to win despite all the pushes, pulls, and kicks? Definitely prejudiced. Italy should have received a red card for their behavior, and the rematch should be conducted by an impartial referee. This was completely unjust.”

During the encounter, Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers issued five yellow cards to Italian players, while England’s only yellow card was issued to Harry Maguire.

Despite the petition’s over 125,000 signatures (at the time of writing), which has a goal of 150,000, we doubt that Uefa will take notice, as replaying the match would be a logistical nightmare and would open the floodgates for other long-standing football grievances about players not being sent off during matches.