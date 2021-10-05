Over 100 musicians have fled Afghanistan, fearing retaliation from the Taliban.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, more than 100 music students and professors fled in a tense departure from Kabul, according to their institute’s founder and principal.

A total of 101 members of Afghanistan’s leading musical academy arrived in Doha on Sunday evening, fearing a crackdown on music by the country’s new leaders, according to Ahmad Sarmast.

According to Sarmast, founder of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, who now resides in Melbourne, the group, which includes around half women and girls, plans to go to Portugal with the backing of the Portuguese government.

However, he said that the operation’s success was in doubt until the very last moment.

The artists were ferried to the city’s airport in small groups with the assistance of the Qatari embassy in Kabul, according to Sarmast.

Taliban militants stationed at Kabul airport questioned their visas as a preliminary hurdle. However, authorities from the Qatari embassy were able to address the issue.

The girls and women were then warned that their temporary “service passports,” which are generally handed to officials, would not allow them to leave the country.

“From what I hear, it wasn’t so much about the type of passports as it was about the girls departing the country,” Sarmast added.

Qatari officials were able to negotiate their clearance once again.

Sarmast said he was struck with emotion when the flight eventually took off with the musicians, many of whom were from the all-female Zohra ensemble.

“It was a moment when I cried a lot. I couldn’t stop weeping. My entire family was crying with me. He added, “That was the happiest moment of my entire life.”

The institute’s founder recalled numerous unforgettable experiences with his students, who received standing ovations during worldwide performance tours.

“However, it’s difficult to put into words the thrill and joy I felt when I learned that their plane had taken off from the ground.”

According to Sarmast, the flight was the result of months of planning since the Taliban took control.

“Discrimination against music and musicians began as soon as the Taliban assumed power in Kabul. Afghanistan’s people were once again silenced,” he stated.

On August 15, the Taliban, who openly outlawed music during their cruel and oppressive rule from 1996 to 2001, stormed back into power.

This time, they’ve pledged a more moderate form of government, though they’ve made it plain that they’ll govern Afghanistan within the confines of their understanding of sharia law.

The movement’s position on music is inconsistent and no clear order has yet been issued.

