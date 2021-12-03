‘Our market is obvious,’ Everton manager Rafa Benitez says of the January transfer window.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has an opportunity to strengthen his squad as the January transfer window approaches.

The Blues only spent £1.7 million in the summer because they had to be careful with their spending according to the Financial Fair Play regulations.

But, as speculations linking Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Arsenal have reappeared again, Benitez made it clear in his pre-match press conference that Everton will not sell any players they do not want to sell.

After losing to Liverpool on Wednesday night, the Spaniard has come under additional criticism from fans, but he claims that his sole focus is on Monday’s Arsenal encounter.

“We’ve talked about it [transfers], but I think now is the time to focus on what we can do each week,” Benitez added.

“We need to know how to prepare for the Arsenal game and how to improve our performance.” We’re considering our choices.” He went on to say on the possibility of transfers: “The reality is that there are players you can get and players you can’t get in our market.

“We need to know if these players are interested in coming.” Our players are not allowed to leave if we do not want them to.

"We don't want to lose any of our players unless it's absolutely necessary." We don't need to sell players if we don't want to sell them."

The Blues haven’t won since September, but the transfer window gives Benitez the opportunity to bring in some of his own players.