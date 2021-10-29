‘Our Hearts Are Full Of Love,’ Cristiano Ronaldo says of his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting twins.

Cristiano Ronaldo is about to become a father of six, as he and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have announced that they are expecting twins.

The 36-year-old Portuguese soccer player announced his second set of twins on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a photo of himself clutching a sonogram image. In the photo, Ronaldo and Rodriguez, both 27, are laying in bed together, with the model wearing a white blanket over her torso.

He captioned the photo, “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins.” “We can’t wait to meet you because our hearts are overflowing with love. #blessed.” Ronaldo also added a nice photo of himself with his other four children, Eva Maria and Mateo, 4-year-old twins, Alana Martina, 3-year-old daughter, and Cristiano Jr., 11-year-old son.

Ronaldo’s friends, family, and fans flooded the comments section to congratulate him and Rodriguez.

“Congratulations, @Cristiano!” said Manchester United’s official Instagram account, which is Ronaldo’s current team.

“Brateeee, glad for YOU,” Besiktas player Miralem Pjani wrote.

Medhi Benatia of Fatih Karagümrük, Blaise Matuidi of Inter Miami, and former MMA fighter Michael Bisping all left heart emojis.

According to E! News, Ronaldo announced on social media in 2010: “With the agreement of the mother, who chooses to stay nameless, I will have exclusive custody of my baby.”

Mateo and Eva, the soccer superstar’s twin son and daughter, were born in 2017. Their mother has also remained anonymous, and it has been suggested that they were born via surrogate.

Ronaldo confirmed Rodriguez’s pregnancy a month later. Alana, their daughter, was born in November 2017.

Rodriguez spoke with Hola after her first pregnancy was confirmed by her boyfriend. She wore a black mini-dress on the cover of the magazine at the time, revealing her burgeoning baby belly.

“I am a really family-oriented person who adores children,” she told the publication.

Rodriguez said in the interview that her mantra was “mens sana in corpore sano,” which is Latin for “a healthy mind in a healthy body.” She takes care of herself, she claims, by remaining active and eating well-balanced meals. She also avoids large meals and eats only natural stuff.

Since November 2016, Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been together.