Osmair Candido’s Double Life As A Gravedigger And A Philosopher

The pandemic was worse than a nightmare for Osmair Candido, who has worked as a gravedigger for the past 30 years, an agony the Brazilian only survived with the help of a few old friends — Kierkegaard, Kant, and Nietzsche.

The soft-spoken 60-year-old is not just a laborer, but also a man of letters and a philosopher, as his job requires him to spend most of the day in a small cemetery in Sao Paulo.

He says he cried occasionally throughout the pandemic, overwhelmed by the widespread death, but that his philosophy stopped him from passing out from exhaustion and despair like his coworkers near the graves he was excavating.

“We barely had one burial a week before,” he tells AFP, “but it was up to 18 a day at the worst of the pandemic,” comparing the spectacle to something out of Dante.

He was able to “accept death” with the support of intellectuals Heidegger, Kierkegaard, Kant, Hegel, and Diderot.

Above all, Nietzsche’s and the ancient Greeks’ works aided him “a great deal in the most trying moments.”

Candido had no idea if he would return from the Penha Cemetery “alive or dead, polluted or not” as he left his residence each morning.

He took “one, two, three, or four showers” every evening.

It was six months ago that “There were 100 to 200 coffins heaped up ready to be buried, and the hearses were arriving back-to-back.

“No one wanted to touch them because they were dangerous,” Candido says, adding that he never caught Covid-19.

The worst was when a teenager was buried: “I heard a woman cry from behind a wall. Her son’s body appeared before her scream.” She then clutched his casket and prevented him from being buried.

In his three-decade career as a gravedigger, Candido has buried almost 3,000 people.

“Throughout all of these years, I’ve seen very few people who are ready to die. Death necessitates a great deal of reverence, attention, and silence “he declares

Candido tells the story of how he came to philosophy while wandering among the graves in the forested cemetery.

The air is filled with bird music. The backdrop features faded plaster Virgin Mary sculptures, archangels, and fading yellow images of loved ones. There are a lot of cats, which are graveyard signatures.

After working as a boxer and window cleaner, he began taking German studies at Uniban University in Sao Paulo.

He dropped out of school to work as a gravedigger. He now makes around 3,000 reais ($540) per month.

He recalls, "I liked reading but couldn't afford to buy books."