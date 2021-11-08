Oscar Pistorius is a South African sprinter. To be considered for parole, you must meet with the victim’s parents.

Oscar Pistorius, the South African Olympian who fatally shot his girlfriend in 2013, is up for parole, but first needs to meet with her parents, according to the Associated Press.

Pistorius, a double amputee who competed in the 2012 Olympics, was found guilty of murder in 2015 after shooting model Reva Steenkamp numerous times through a toilet door in his house on Valentine’s Day 2013. Pistorius was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison, and under South African law, he was eligible for release after completing half of his sentence.

Reva’s parents, Barry and June Steenkamp, want to speak with Pistorius face to face, as is their right under South Africa’s victim-offender dialogue policy. The Steenkamps have stated that they want Pistorius to explain why he shot their daughter.

“Reeva, they [Barry and June] believe, has a voice. They are Reeva’s voice, and they owe it to their loved one “Tania Koen, the Steenkamps’ attorney, remarked

The parole board considers the views of victims’ relatives when choosing whether or not to release an offender, but it is not the only factor they examine.

Last month’s parole hearing for Pistorius was canceled, in part because a meeting between him and Steenkamp’s parents could not be arranged, according to counsel for both parties. A detailed report on Pistorius’ time in prison was also unavailable, which caused the hearing to be postponed. There hasn’t been a new date set yet.

The Steenkamps will be able to make suggestions to the parole board, though Koen declined to say if they will oppose Pistorius’ release.

“We talked about it,” Koen stated, but he didn’t elaborate.

Because Barry Steenkamp is unable to travel owing to his health, Pistorius, 34, could be transported from his incarceration at the Atteridgeville Correctional Center in Pretoria to the Steenkamps’ hometown of Gqerberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) for the victim-offender conference.

According to Pistorius’ lawyer, Knight, it could “come out” that way, but the prisons department would make the final decision. Knight expressed optimism that Pistorius and the Steenkamps may meet by the end of the month, which is required before a parole hearing. This is a condensed version of the information.