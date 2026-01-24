Osaka Withdraws from Australian Open as Injury Derails Third-Round Bid

Naomi Osaka’s hopes of advancing further in the 2026 Australian Open were dashed when she withdrew from the tournament due to a recurring abdominal injury. Just hours before her much-anticipated third-round match with local qualifier Maddison Inglis, the two-time Grand Slam champion announced the heartbreaking decision to step away from the competition, leaving her fans and fellow players stunned.

Inglis Steps In

The 16th-seeded Osaka, who had been regaining her form after returning to the sport in 2024 post-childbirth, shared the news on Instagram, expressing her frustration over the injury that forced her to halt her run in Melbourne. “I’ve had to make the difficult decision to withdraw to address something my body needs attention for after my last match,” Osaka wrote. “I was so excited to keep going… but I can’t risk doing any further damage.”

This setback marked another blow for the Japanese star, who had previously battled similar abdominal issues. A year ago, she retired from her third-round match in Melbourne with a similar injury. “I played my last match with some pain, and I thought I could push through it,” she explained to the media. “But when I warmed up, it got a lot worse.”

Osaka’s withdrawal granted Maddison Inglis, ranked 168th in the world, a spot in the fourth round of her first-ever Grand Slam. Inglis, who received the news during a men’s match between Novak Djokovic and Botic van de Zandschulp, expressed both excitement and sympathy, saying, “It doesn’t really feel real… I will look back after it’s all done and be super proud.” Inglis now faces a formidable challenge in the form of world number two Iga Świątek.

The 2026 Australian Open had seen Osaka make an impressive return to the courts, captivating spectators with a striking jellyfish-inspired outfit in her opening match. She defeated Antonia Ružić in a three-set thriller, displaying both power and finesse. Her second-round match saw her fight past Romania’s Sorana Cîrstea in another tense contest, though an awkward post-match handshake hinted at underlying tensions between the two players. Osaka later addressed the incident, apologizing for any perceived disrespect following her celebratory gestures.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Osaka’s recent journey back to the sport has been marked by determination and resilience. Her semifinal run at the 2025 U.S. Open, her best Grand Slam performance in five years, had revived hopes of her return to the upper echelons of tennis. However, the physical toll of top-level competition following her pregnancy has proven challenging. “I definitely have to do more tests,” Osaka noted, acknowledging the changes her body underwent during her time away from the sport.

Osaka’s departure from the tournament will leave a noticeable void in the women’s draw. A four-time Grand Slam champion, she was a crowd favorite in Melbourne, and her absence is sure to have a lasting impact on the tournament’s star power. However, Inglis’ unexpected breakthrough now presents the Australian with a chance to make history, and with her name now etched in the record books, the 168th-ranked player will look to make the most of her opportunity.

Meanwhile, Świątek, who advanced to the fourth round with a solid win over Anna Kalinskaya, expressed her hopes for Osaka’s recovery, while acknowledging the challenge awaiting Inglis. “It’s exciting to be in the fourth round again,” Świątek remarked, “but I’m sure Maddison is going to give me a tough match.”

As Osaka shifts her focus to recovery, the tournament’s spotlight will turn to Inglis, who now faces one of the biggest tests of her career. For Osaka, this setback is just another chapter in her ongoing fight to stay at the top of the sport, with hopes of a comeback hanging in the balance.