Osaka Withdraws From Australian Open After Controversial Match

The 2026 Australian Open has been marked by drama and controversy, none more so than the withdrawal of Naomi Osaka, a two-time champion at Melbourne Park. The Japanese star, who had already ignited a fiery debate following her second-round match against Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, was forced to pull out of the tournament on January 24 due to an abdominal injury.

Controversial Moments and Growing Scrutiny

Osaka’s exit from the tournament was preceded by a contentious second-round clash with Cirstea, which quickly escalated into a battleground for sportsmanship debates. The match, played on Margaret Court Arena, was notable not just for its tense exchanges on the court but also for Osaka’s actions, which drew sharp criticism from various figures in the tennis world.

As the match unfolded, Osaka’s intensity appeared to boil over during key moments, especially when she shouted between Cirstea’s serves. The outbursts visibly frustrated her opponent, and tensions peaked at the net, where Cirstea confronted Osaka: “You’ve been playing for so many years and you have no idea what fair play is.” The confrontation, captured on camera and widely shared on social media, sparked intense debates about the ethics of on-court behavior at the highest level of the sport.

Adding fuel to the fire, Jelena Djokovic, wife of Novak Djokovic and CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation, criticized Osaka’s conduct in a public Instagram post. She expressed disbelief over the situation, writing, “It is disrespectful to applaud at someone’s first serve mistake. I am surprised that the chair umpire and Naomi thought that was fair?! Were there any rule changes that I missed?” Djokovic emphasized the importance of respecting the players’ focus, especially during the brief pause between serves.

Martina Navratilova, a tennis legend with 18 Grand Slam titles, also weighed in, pointing out the unsporting nature of shouting between serves. “You cannot be talking out loud between your opponent’s first and second serves. Cirstea was ready to hit the second serve when Osaka shouted ‘Come on!’ That’s not OK,” she said. This chorus of criticism highlighted the importance the tennis world places on etiquette and respect on the court, particularly in high-stakes matches.

Osaka’s Withdrawal and Inglis’ Rise

Despite her initial remarks that seemed to downplay Cirstea’s frustrations, Osaka later offered a more conciliatory tone. She acknowledged her actions as disrespectful, explaining that her intention was never to distract her opponent but simply to pump herself up. “When I try to pump myself up, in my head I’m not thinking, ‘OK, now I’m going to distract the other person,’” she explained.

Nonetheless, the fallout from the controversy overshadowed her Australian Open campaign. As she prepared for a third-round showdown against Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis, the scrutiny surrounding her behavior seemed to weigh heavily on her. Inglis, who had already impressed the home crowd by making it through qualifying and defeating Kim Birrell and Laura Siegemund, was positioned to face a formidable opponent. “You’re not in the third round of a Grand Slam every day,” said Inglis, clearly relishing her underdog status.

Osaka, ever aware of the challenge ahead, acknowledged Inglis’ strong form, saying, “She deserves to be here. She’s going to be a really tough opponent.” However, the match never came to fruition as Osaka withdrew from the tournament just days before the encounter, citing an abdominal injury. The announcement stunned fans and shifted the narrative from controversy to concern for her health.

The timing of her withdrawal left the women’s draw wide open, with Inglis now the last remaining Australian woman in the tournament. Osaka’s exit marks another challenging setback in her career, but many of her fans and tennis pundits have expressed sympathy, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of her journey.

As the tournament continues, the broader discussion surrounding sportsmanship and the role of crowd behavior in elite tennis remains alive. Jelena Djokovic’s remarks continue to resonate, with many in the tennis world calling for clearer rules and more consistent officiating at major events like the Australian Open.

With Osaka’s withdrawal, all eyes will be on the remaining contenders in Melbourne, as the tournament unfolds with new and emerging storylines. While Osaka’s controversial exit may have faded from the headlines, the ongoing conversation about respect, fairness, and resilience in sportsmanship will undoubtedly continue to shape the course of this year’s Australian Open.