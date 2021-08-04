Osaka, Kenin, and Swiatek all pulled out of the WTA Montreal event.

Naomi Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam champion, Sofia Kenin, the fourth-ranked player, and Iga Swiatek, the eighth-ranked player, have all withdrawn from next week’s WTA competition in Montreal, Tennis Canada confirmed on Tuesday.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Japan’s Osaka, the reigning US and Australian Open champion, and Poland’s Swiatek, the winner of the 2020 French Open, competed, with Osaka losing in the third round to silver medalist Marketa Vondrousova and Swiatek losing in the second round to Spain’s Paula Badosa.

“I’m sorry I won’t be able to attend this year’s Montreal,” Osaka remarked. “I hope to see you all next year in Canada.”

Swiatek pulled out of the US Open hardcourt tuneup event due to a need for rest.

“I need a few of days off to relax and prepare for the next few months because the first part of the season was so intense,” she remarked.

Kenin, a 22-year-old American who won the Australian Open last year, has been out of action since Wimbledon due to a foot ailment.

“While I am improving, my foot ailment is still not where it needs to be in order for me to play at the greatest level,” Kenin stated. “I believe another week of rest and rehabilitation is required.”

As a result of Osaka’s withdrawal, Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka takes over as the first seed.

“Of course, we’re disappointed,” said Eugene Lapierre, tournament director. “However, we are still depending on excellent players in the draw despite their withdrawals.”

Bianca Andreescu of Canada and Simona Halep of Romania, a two-time Canadian champion, are also in the field.

Zhang Shuai of China, Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, and Liudmila Samsonova of Russia have all been promoted to the main draw.