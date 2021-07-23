Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors reportedly want the Cleveland Cavaliers’ third pick in the NBA Draft.

Everyone loves the NBA offseason because a single move may possibly reshape the league’s landscape, comparable to how LeBron James’ move to the Miami Heat in 2010 pushed players to form dream teams with teams with cap room.

Building a club from the ground up, especially for superstars, can be stressful, which is why some teams consider fast-tracking their development into postseason contenders.

Teams are already considering how to create their rosters for the NBA 2021 draft, which will take place on July 29.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of such teams.

The Cavs have lost some of their finest players since winning their first NBA title in 2016, but they have created a potential team that includes draft picks Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

After acquiring Jarrett Allen in a four-team trade that saw James Harden join the Brooklyn Nets, the Cavs gained Sexton and Garland, who are a huge reason why so many supporters believe in their team’s potential.

With the third pick, the Cavs are in a great position to draft a franchise-changing talent.

Most draft big boards, though, show Cade Cunningham going first and Jalen Green going second, leaving the Cavs with Evan Mobley, who is most suited to play power forward.

Both the Orlando Magic and the Toronto Raptors are interested in trading up to the third place, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

The Magic have the fifth and eighth picks, while the Raptors will take the fourth pick.

The Raptors, according to conventional wisdom, have the lowest chance of trading up since the deal will end up looking more like a selection swap between the third and fourth picks, plus their second-rounder and a future protected first-round pick.

While there have been no definite rumours of a trade taking place shortly, it is possible that it will happen on draft night, as all parties involved may be acting on a sense of urgency rather than conjecture.

The Cavs had already dug themselves a hole when it was revealed that they were planning to move Sexton because signing Allen would eat up a lot of their cap space.

With the third pick in hand, the Cavaliers may reconsider that strategy since they have a good chance of picking USC’s Evan Mobley, and their future could suddenly appear brighter than ever.

Kevin Love's contract is still an albatross around his neck.