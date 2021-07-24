Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics have been tight-lipped about reports that the ex-Chief may return following sexist remarks.

In the wake of allegations that the organizing committee planned to appoint scandal-plagued former head Yoshiro Mori an honorary advisor, Tokyo Olympic organizers declined to comment on Saturday.

When questioned about a rumor in The Asahi Shimbun, a Japanese daily, that the Tokyo Games organizing committee planned to designate Mori an honorary advisor, Masa Takaya, a spokesperson for the Games, stated in a press conference that he couldn’t comment on individual appointments.

“We will deal with the positions of people who have contributed to the organization of the Games as needed,” he said, adding that he couldn’t comment on particular appointments.

According to the newspaper, if he is made an honorary advisor, he would be invited to Tokyo to meet with foreign dignitaries.

Mori, a former Japanese prime minister, was the president of the Tokyo Olympic Committee until February, when he was forced to leave after being quoted uttering sexist remarks.

“If we expand the number of female board members, we have to make sure their speaking time is limited somewhat,” Mori allegedly remarked in response to a question about adding more women to the board. They have a hard time finishing, which is inconvenient.”

Despite his claims that he had no intention of resigning, public pressure drove him to do so.

Seiko Hashimoto, an Olympic track cyclist and speed skater who competed in seven Olympic Games, took his spot.

Hashimoto stated that she would work on the subject of gender equality.

According to ABC News, she remarked, “As the background to my selection, I recognize that there is a gender-parity-related aspect.”

Mori’s firing follows that of Opening Ceremony Director Kentaro Kobayashi, who was fired following a joke from one of his comedy performances that featured the phrase “Let’s play Holocaust.”

“We discovered that Mr. Kobayashi utilized a phrase mocking a historical tragedy in his own performance,” Hashimoto added. “We sincerely apologize for causing such an incident the day before the opening ceremony, as well as for causing inconvenience and anxiety to many parties involved, as well as the people of Tokyo and the rest of the country.”

Hashimoto said that the film insulted “sad facts of history,” and that she was unaware of the remarks until last week.

Following his, Kobayashi issued a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.